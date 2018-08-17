Sabre Corp (SABR) Director Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SABR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 212,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,232. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sabre by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sabre by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sabre by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Sabre by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 82,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.