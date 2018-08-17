Ryerson (RYI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

RYI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 7,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,556. The stock has a market cap of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.91. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2,278.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryerson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

