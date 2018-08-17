RWE (RWE) PT Set at €25.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. Societe Generale set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Macquarie set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €24.30 ($27.61) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.48 ($25.55).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA RWE traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €21.01 ($23.88). 2,459,737 shares of the company were exchanged. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.31) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($26.45).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.