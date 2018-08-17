Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

RUTH opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 158.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

