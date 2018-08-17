Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 365,780 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $101,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other news, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $737,843.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,302 shares of company stock worth $28,518,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

