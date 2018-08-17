Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 319,099 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 319,099 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $158,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $78.88 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

