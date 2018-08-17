Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,829,892 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,573,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,829,892 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $347,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,155,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,436 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,185 shares in the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3454 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

