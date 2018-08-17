Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,290,310 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,270 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,290,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $120,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

EXC stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

