Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Hannover Re (HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €122.00 ($138.64) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. equinet set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.13 ($127.42).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €113.40 ($128.86) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

