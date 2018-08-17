Royal Bank of Canada Boosts OneSavings Bank (OSB) Price Target to GBX 470

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 305 ($3.89) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSB. Numis Securities raised shares of OneSavings Bank to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 398 ($5.08) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 445 ($5.68) to GBX 470 ($6.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.38) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 478.73 ($6.11).

OneSavings Bank stock opened at GBX 439.60 ($5.61) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 361.70 ($4.61) and a one year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.10).

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider April Talintyre bought 121,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £508,221 ($648,323.77).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

