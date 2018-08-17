Rowan Companies (RDC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rowan Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.3512014528592 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Shares of RDC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 38,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,835. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.79. Rowan Companies has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.71 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. research analysts forecast that Rowan Companies will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Rowan Companies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rowan Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.