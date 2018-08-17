Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $29.79 Million Position in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 135,732 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,272,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,724,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.34). Childrens Place had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

