Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 481,684 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 481,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $564,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $287,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,436 shares of company stock worth $2,707,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $65.45 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

