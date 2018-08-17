Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $57.17 on Friday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

