Rocket Fuel (FUEL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocket Fuel earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7775051089012 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FUEL stock remained flat at $$2.60 during midday trading on Friday. Rocket Fuel has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

