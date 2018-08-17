Robert W. Baird Raises Walmart (WMT) Price Target to $110.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,954. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Walmart by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 715,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after buying an additional 391,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

