Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $353,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GPN traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $118.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,761. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $92.90 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

