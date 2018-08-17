Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 4,482 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $372,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $82.16 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 48.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qorvo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

