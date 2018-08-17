Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Loews Co. (L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $201,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,526,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 12.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on L. Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

