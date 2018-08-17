Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 63,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSE NUS opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $870,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,356.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,758. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.