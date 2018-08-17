Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $2,381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

