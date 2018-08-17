Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 30,311 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

