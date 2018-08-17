RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.