RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

