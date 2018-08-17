Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Holdings Trimmed by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,649 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock accounts for 3.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock alerts:

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 target price on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Investec downgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

NYSE:RIO opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

About Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.