RigNet Inc (RNET) Major Shareholder Buys $180,658.96 in Stock

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L purchased 13,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Digital Oilfield Investments L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Digital Oilfield Investments L purchased 58,167 shares of RigNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $791,071.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. RigNet Inc has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RigNet by 473.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RigNet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNET shares. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price target on RigNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

