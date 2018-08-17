Richard Delateur Sells 6,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Richard Delateur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 140.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 97,663 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

