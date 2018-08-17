RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Acquires $214,704.68 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,704.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,487,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,102,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Grain Co Continental purchased 93,344 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $254,829.12.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grain Co Continental purchased 125,600 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $315,256.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Grain Co Continental purchased 232,800 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $593,640.00.

NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 67,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,687. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

