Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,503 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,951,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,335,000 after buying an additional 1,311,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,906,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,899,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,069,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,627,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

