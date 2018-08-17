Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.