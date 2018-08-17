Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.56 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,840,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.70 and a 12-month high of $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.56 per share, with a total value of $237,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $2,475,141.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,660,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,802 shares of company stock valued at $19,008,005 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.10.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

