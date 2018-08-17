Rexnord Corp (RXN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 962,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,349 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 195.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.9% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 79.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

RXN opened at $28.40 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

