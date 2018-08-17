Reviewing Total System Services (TSS) and COMSCORE (SCOR)

Total System Services (OTCMKTS: SCOR) and COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Total System Services alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Total System Services and COMSCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services 1 9 15 0 2.56 COMSCORE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Total System Services currently has a consensus price target of $88.48, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. COMSCORE has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.40%. Given COMSCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than Total System Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total System Services and COMSCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services $4.93 billion 3.50 $586.18 million $3.22 29.35 COMSCORE $403.54 million 2.71 -$281.39 million N/A N/A

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Risk & Volatility

Total System Services has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSCORE has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Total System Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. COMSCORE does not pay a dividend. Total System Services pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Total System Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of COMSCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Total System Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Total System Services and COMSCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services 14.39% 29.26% 10.09% COMSCORE -71.48% -42.21% -27.91%

Summary

Total System Services beats COMSCORE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.