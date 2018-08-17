Reviewing Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VTVT) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacira Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira Pharmaceuticals $286.63 million 6.60 -$42.61 million ($0.58) -79.66 vTv Therapeutics $290,000.00 131.01 -$16.14 million ($1.67) -0.66

vTv Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacira Pharmaceuticals. Pacira Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than vTv Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira Pharmaceuticals -3.64% -0.39% -0.17% vTv Therapeutics -292.41% N/A -105.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1 11 9 0 2.38 vTv Therapeutics 0 6 1 0 2.14

Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $46.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.64%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Pacira Pharmaceuticals beats vTv Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The company's lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its drug candidates also include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has completed Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as well as initiated Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutic, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of vTv Therapeutics Holdings LLC.

