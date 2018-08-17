Reviewing Northgate (NGTEF) and China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY)

Northgate (OTCMKTS: CSUAY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Northgate has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Northgate does not pay a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Northgate and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northgate N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 18.75% 2.37% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northgate and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northgate 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northgate and China Shenhua Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northgate $863.72 million 0.88 $79.94 million $0.60 9.46 China Shenhua Energy $36.81 billion 1.14 $47.80 billion $1.42 5.93

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Northgate. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northgate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Northgate on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain. It serves construction and distribution, manufacturing and engineering, and business service industries, as well as local authorities, public utilities, and retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had coal retained resource of 23.70 billion tones and the recoverable coal reserve of 15.19 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

