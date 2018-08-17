Reviewing Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) & BankUnited (BKU)

Northfield Bancorp (NYSE: BKU) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northfield Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 BankUnited 1 4 6 0 2.45

Northfield Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. BankUnited has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Northfield Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 18.48% 5.75% 0.91% BankUnited 45.30% 11.47% 1.11%

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 5.66 $24.76 million $0.73 22.63 BankUnited $1.36 billion 3.12 $614.27 million $2.65 15.25

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BankUnited beats Northfield Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 87 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 89 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.