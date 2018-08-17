Reviewing MV Oil Trust (MVO) & Pengrowth Energy (PGH)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE: PGH) and Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 3 1 0 0 1.25

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 91.85% N/A 54.44% Pengrowth Energy -127.77% -67.08% -26.43%

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $9.12 million 11.74 $8.28 million N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $519.16 million 0.78 -$527.48 million ($1.05) -0.70

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Pengrowth Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 239 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 577 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

