Reviewing GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY) & Callidus Software (CALD)

GEMALTO NV/S (NASDAQ: CALD) and Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GEMALTO NV/S alerts:

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Callidus Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42%

0.0% of GEMALTO NV/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Callidus Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GEMALTO NV/S and Callidus Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Callidus Software 0 9 2 0 2.18

Callidus Software has a consensus price target of $33.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Callidus Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Callidus Software is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Callidus Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.36 billion 1.53 -$479.14 million N/A N/A Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.45 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.47

Callidus Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEMALTO NV/S.

Volatility & Risk

GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callidus Software has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callidus Software beats GEMALTO NV/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions; secure electronic identity documents, such as ePassports and badges; multi-factor online authentication and transaction solutions, as well as a range of support services; and data encryption systems and software monetization solutions to financial institutions, retailers, mass transit authorities, and government agencies and service providers, as well as enterprises of various sizes. The company also sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers. In addition, it offers various solutions for mobile network operators, including subscriber identification modules and universal integrated circuit cards, and back-office platforms; and services comprising roaming optimization, mobile payment and marketing, personal data management, and trusted services management. Further, the company provides industrial solutions that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange through hardware modules and operating software, which connect machines to digital networks, as well as cloud-based M2M application enablement and late-stage personalization platforms to enhance operations, productivity, and efficiency in the Internet of things for the utilities, health, and automotive markets. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.