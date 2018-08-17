Reviewing EQT GP (EQGP) and Archrock (AROC)

EQT GP (NYSE: AROC) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQT GP and Archrock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT GP $834.10 million 8.12 $261.99 million $0.98 22.86 Archrock $794.66 million 1.95 $18.95 million ($0.20) -60.00

EQT GP has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock. Archrock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. EQT GP pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock pays out -265.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EQT GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

EQT GP has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of EQT GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Archrock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT GP and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT GP 33.16% 12.65% 6.88% Archrock 4.19% 0.45% 0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EQT GP and Archrock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT GP 0 9 5 0 2.36 Archrock 0 2 5 0 2.71

EQT GP currently has a consensus target price of $28.15, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Archrock has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.88%. Given EQT GP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT GP is more favorable than Archrock.

Summary

EQT GP beats Archrock on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQT GP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQT GP Holdings, LP is a subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

