Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$73.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$74.14 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$47.30 and a one year high of C$74.29.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

