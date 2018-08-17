Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2018 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Cisco Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/16/2018 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Cisco Systems was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2018 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefitting from expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market presents significant growth opportunity. Strong contribution from acquisitions, security, Infrastructure Platforms and applications remains a positive. Strengthening collaboration portfolio which now includes Webex Teams and AI-based Accompany bodes well. Partnerships with Telenor, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud are positive. Divestiture of a portion of Cisco’s NDS video assets is likely to mitigate the sluggishness witnessed in other product segment. Shares of Cisco have outperformed industry in the past one year. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, weakness in switching and routing is a headwind. Ongoing transition to subscription-based model will continue to hurt the top line. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release.”

7/24/2018 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefitting from expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market presents significant growth opportunity. Strong contribution from acquisitions, security, Infrastructure Platforms and applications remains a positive. Strengthening collaboration portfolio which now includes Webex Teams and AI-based Accompany bodes well. Partnerships with Telenor, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud are positive. Divestiture of a portion of Cisco’s NDS video assets is likely to mitigate the sluggishness witnessed in other product segment. Shares of Cisco have outperformed industry in the past one year. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, weakness in switching and routing is a headwind. Ongoing transition to subscription-based model will continue to hurt the top line. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release.”

7/19/2018 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cisco is an IP-based networking company. Strong contribution from acquisitions, security, Infrastructure Platforms and applications drove are positives. We believe that Cisco’s expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market presents significant growth opportunity. Strengthening collaboration portfolio which now includes Webex Teams and AI-based Accompany bodes well. Partnerships with Telenor, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud are positive. Divestiture of a portion of Cisco’s NDS video assets is likely to mitigate the sluggishness witnessed in other product segment. Shares of Cisco have outperformed industry over the past one year. However, weakness in switching and routing is a headwind. Ongoing transition to subscription-based model will continue to hurt the top line. Further, dampening service provider business and intense competition from peers are other concerns.”

7/17/2018 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco is an IP-based networking company. Strong contribution from acquisitions, security, Infrastructure Platforms and applications drove are positives. We believe that Cisco’s expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market presents significant growth opportunity. Strengthening collaboration portfolio which now includes Webex Teams and AI-based Accompany bodes well. Partnerships with Telenor, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud are positive. Divestiture of a portion of Cisco’s NDS video assets is likely to mitigate the sluggishness witnessed in other product segment. Shares of Cisco have outperformed industry over the past one year. However, weakness in switching and routing is a headwind. Ongoing transition to subscription-based model will continue to hurt the top line. Further, dampening service provider business and intense competition from peers are other concerns.”

7/11/2018 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2018 – Cisco Systems was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2018 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 22,513,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,992,146. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Cisco Systems Inc alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,539,904,000 after buying an additional 3,630,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,581,000 after buying an additional 909,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after buying an additional 7,009,359 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after buying an additional 499,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.