Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $594.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 181.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

