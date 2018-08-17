Renasant (RNST) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Renasant earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6773315314904 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $46.33 on Friday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Shmerling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

