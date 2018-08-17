Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7393339624891 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

RGA stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $126.62 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

In other news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $451,162.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

