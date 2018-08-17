Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $126.62 and a 1-year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, Director John J. Gauthier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 2,991 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $451,162.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

