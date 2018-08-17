Redrow (RDW) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 765 ($9.76) price target on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 755 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($10.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redrow in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.29) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.74).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.75) on Tuesday. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 488 ($6.23) and a one year high of GBX 673.50 ($8.59).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

