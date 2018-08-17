Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

Shares of Red Lion Hotels stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. equities analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Hna Investment Management Llc sold 3,738,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $39,066,290.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory T. Mount sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,892,533 shares of company stock valued at $51,793,243. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 422,468 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 193,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.