Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boralex (BLX)

8/13/2018 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$24.50.

7/27/2018 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

BLX stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$19.01. 59,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,624. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$18.47 and a one year high of C$25.03.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company had interests in 55 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,237 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 172 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

