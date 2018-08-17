Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BankFinancial (BFIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2018 – BankFinancial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

8/6/2018 – BankFinancial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FIG Partners.

8/3/2018 – BankFinancial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – BankFinancial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

7/28/2018 – BankFinancial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/17/2018 – BankFinancial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/4/2018 – BankFinancial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

7/4/2018 – BankFinancial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2018 – BankFinancial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. 46,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,248. The stock has a market cap of $270.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.72%. sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $162,970.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,243 shares of company stock valued at $343,337. 15.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

