Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Francesca’s (FRAN)

Francesca’s (NASDAQ: FRAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2018 – Francesca’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2018 – Francesca’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2018 – Francesca’s had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Francesca’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2018 – Francesca’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2018 – Francesca’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/18/2018 – Francesca’s was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

NASDAQ FRAN opened at $7.32 on Friday. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at $133,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 58.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

