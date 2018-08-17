Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE: CBS) recently:

8/7/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital Mk.

8/3/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/31/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – CBS Co. Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $53.22. 1,525,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,974. CBS Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other CBS Co. Common Stock news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 346,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,838.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,067 shares of company stock worth $13,959,147. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,640 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,367 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

